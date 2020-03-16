Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

