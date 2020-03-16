Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 8,607 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 267.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,259,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $101.57 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

