Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 6,711 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J M Smucker by 835.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in J M Smucker by 108.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

