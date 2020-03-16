Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 19,983 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 386.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $30,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC opened at $41.61 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

