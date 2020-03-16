Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 17,587 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 277.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 396.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.