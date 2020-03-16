Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 17,041 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TrueCar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.68 on Monday. TrueCar Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.