Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

