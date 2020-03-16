Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.