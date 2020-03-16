Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $160.72 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.01 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $205.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

