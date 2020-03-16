Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,732,000 after buying an additional 484,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,900,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.00 on Monday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

