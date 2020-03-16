Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,386,000 after buying an additional 425,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

