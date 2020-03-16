Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

RL opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

