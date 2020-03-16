Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.48 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

