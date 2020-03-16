Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $935.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

