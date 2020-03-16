Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.