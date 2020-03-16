Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $65.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

