Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

