Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 643,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $60.24 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

