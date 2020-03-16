Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,014,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $420.72 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.