Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.