Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 230,915 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after buying an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.