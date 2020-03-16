Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,929 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,023,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $11,580,000.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

