Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 262.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,703,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

