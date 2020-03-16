Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Steris by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $136.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. Steris PLC has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

