Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

