Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,539 PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,185,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

