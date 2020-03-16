Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 396.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.