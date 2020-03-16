Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,614 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

