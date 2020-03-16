Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,191 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

