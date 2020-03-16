Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.57 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $76.88 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

