Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

