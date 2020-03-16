Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Domtar by 46,767.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,132 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Domtar by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.