Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 5,746 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,189,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $142.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $348.27. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

