Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 5,576 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

