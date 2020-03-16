Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 4,926 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Hubbell by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 174.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

