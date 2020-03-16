J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW opened at GBX 921 ($12.12) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,443.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,533.92.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.