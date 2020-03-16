iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $59.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.