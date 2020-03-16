Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Director Sells 49,886 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy stock opened at C$50.54 on Monday. goeasy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$40.50 and a 52-week high of C$80.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd will post 8.8900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

