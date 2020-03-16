Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Sells 6,208 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $1,643,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 891 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $232,551.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $244.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

