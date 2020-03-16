Insider Buying: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Janet T. Verneuille acquired 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,090.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

