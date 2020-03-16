Insider Buying: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Buys 465,000 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $655,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. Drive Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

