Insider Buying: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Buys 465,000 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $655,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. Drive Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.
