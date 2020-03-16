Insider Buying: Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) CEO Buys 84,000 Shares of Stock

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COT opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 585.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Cott alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COT shares. CIBC cut Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Cott by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 419,726 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cott by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after purchasing an additional 249,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cott by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Cott by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,034,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 199,274 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cott by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,815 shares during the period.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.