Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $296,056,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

