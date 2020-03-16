Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.