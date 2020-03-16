Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $12.90 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.