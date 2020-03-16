IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1,198.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $55.97 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.