Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HY opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

