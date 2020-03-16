HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. CLSA started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.78. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

