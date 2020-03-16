Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

HII opened at $178.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $171.20 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.