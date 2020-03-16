Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.